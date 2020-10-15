Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM welcome Jose K Mani's decision to join Left fold, CPI mum

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM leadership appeared a tad too enthusiastic in welcoming Jose K Mani's decision to move into the Left fold. While Pinarayi felt the move would have major implications in Kerala politics, the CPM observed that it would lead to a polarisation in favour of the Left and further cement the UDF's ruin.

However, neither the CPI nor other Left allies seem excited over the announcement. While the CPI chose to keep mum, NCP's Mani C Kappan made clear that giving away the Pala assembly seat would be out of the question. There are indications that the Left has offered 12 seats to the Jose faction. With a rainbow alliance of ten parties, with another seven waiting on the fringes, seat-sharing would obviously pose a troublesome hurdle for the Left.

Both Pinarayi and the CPM have indicated that the LDF will soon meet to finalise KC (M)'s official entry into the Left fold. The CPI will not make its dissent towards KC (M) public. Once KC (M) is taken, the Left will have 18 parties including those associating with it. Even though the CPI is still wary of the Jose faction's political potential, the CPM hopes to cash in on the Christian vote base in central Travancore.

However, a number of seats currently with Left allies like NCP's Pala and Kuttanad, CPI's Kanjirappally and Thiruvalla of JD (S) could emerge as points of intense deliberation. There are indications that the Left has assured Pala and Kanjirappally to Jose K Mani. In the coming local body polls, the Left would give KC(M) all seats it had earlier contested.

Welcoming Jose, Pinarayi said the decision would strongly reflect in state politics. "Jose Mani has made it clear that the LDF was able to defend secularism and resist communalism. The Left has been adopting a favourable approach towards farmers. KC (M) announced its decision after assessing all such aspects. It would strengthen the secular front in the state," he said.

Pinarayi observed that it's also a setback to those who attempted to form a vast alliance against the Left and the state government. "A party which was part of the UDF for almost four decades has openly rejected the same. The sentiments against the UDF among its own grassroot workers will soon reflect in the coming days," he said.

The CPM leadership too said that the KC(M) decision will further deepen the crisis in the UDF. After the last assembly polls, the LJD had parted ways with the UDF and joined hands with the Left. In effect, the UDF has now become an alliance with only the Congress and League as its members. It's also an acceptance of the right policies followed by the Left, said the CPM secretariat.

Parties now in LDF

CPM

CPI

Janata Dal (S)

Nationalist Congress Party

Congress (S)

Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas)

Kerala Congress (B)

Democratic Kerala Congress

Indian National League (INL)

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)

Parties associating with LDF

CPI (ML)

RSP Left

RSP (Leninist)

Forward Bloc (Left)

National Secular Conference

JSS

RJD