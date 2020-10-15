Kerala gold smuggling case: Court dismisses bail plea of Sandeep Nair in money laundering case

By ANI

KOCHI: A Principal Sessions court in Kochi on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of Sandeep Nair in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case.

Nair, who along with accused Swapna Suresh was booked under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, had moved a bail plea in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, Swapna Suresh has secured bail in connection with two cases related to the gold smuggling being probed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Customs department respectively.

However, she will remain in prison as she has been booked by the NIA under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, National Investigation Agency and the Customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.