Kerala pooling critical care experts as Covid-19 cases surge

A core group for Covid-19 management, chaired by the chief secretary, has been constituted to analyse the situation and initiate adequate measures on a daily basis.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In line with its resolve to ‘explore all possible means’ to lower the coronavirus transmission rate, the state government has directed district administrations to create a pool of critical care physicians and set up tele-monitoring services for patients in intensive care at Covid hospitals.

Though the number of fresh cases and the test positivity rate came down a little on Wednesday, the government is preparing for a situation where rising numbers result in a steady flow of patients requiring critical care. A core group for Covid-19 management, chaired by the chief secretary, has been constituted to analyse the situation and initiate adequate measures on a daily basis.

“The situation remains alarming. An immediate outcome could be an overwhelming number of patients requiring critical care. To manage the same, the critical care wings of healthcare facilities need to be equipped and streamlined,” said an officer with the health department. The newly-formed core group has been constituted as per the directions of the chief minister. 

