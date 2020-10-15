No Sabarimala entry during pooja: Govt

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to fears that the thantri (high priest) or the melsanthi (chief priest) contracting the Coronavirus would affect the rituals at Sabarimala, the state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple when poojas are in progress. The government filed the report as directed by the Devaswom Bench given the annual pilgrimage season is set to begin on November 16.

The HC will pass an order on the steps to be taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims, after considering the reports filed by Additional and Sessions Judge M Manoj, who is the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, and the state government. In his report filed on Tuesday, the special commissioner also asked what could be done in the event of the thantri, melsanthi and the devaswom staff contracting the infection.

The government submitted that the Travancore Devaswom Board will bear a portion of the expenses required to test pilgrims for Covid.The report said the government had started preparations for the upcoming season in March itself.

“A high-level meeting held on September 5 had taken relevant decisions. The number of devotees permitted to visit may be fixed at 1,000 during weekdays and at 2,000 on weekends. A maximum of 5,000 devotees can be allowed on Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku days. During Thulam pooja (October 17-21), the number should be restricted to 250 per day,” the report said.

No permission to stay at Sannidhanam

The devotees will not be permitted to stay either at Sannidhanam or Ganapathi Kovil in Pampa during the night, the report said. The government has also recommended banning bathing in the Pampa. Instead, showers will be provided for devotees. The pilgrimage route will be restricted to two -- the Erumeli and Vadasserikkara routes. The use of other traditional and forest routes will be prohibited.

The health department will select locations convenient for setting up testing centres en route Sabarimala. The health department principal secretary and the State Police Chief will work out a detailed plan to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival, the report said. The government also said it has fully accepted the suggestions of the thantri on the arrangements required during the season.