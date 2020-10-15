STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No Sabarimala entry during pooja: Govt

The government submitted that the Travancore Devaswom Board will bear a portion of the expenses required to test pilgrims for Covid.

Published: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to fears that the thantri (high priest) or the melsanthi (chief priest) contracting the Coronavirus would affect the rituals at Sabarimala, the state government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple when poojas are in progress. The government filed the report as directed by the Devaswom Bench given the annual pilgrimage season is set to begin on November 16.

The HC will pass an order on the steps to be taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims, after considering the reports filed by Additional and Sessions Judge M Manoj, who is the Sabarimala Special Commissioner, and the state government. In his report filed on Tuesday, the special commissioner also asked what could be done in the event of the thantri, melsanthi and the devaswom staff contracting the infection.

The government submitted that the Travancore Devaswom Board will bear a portion of the expenses required to test pilgrims for Covid.The report said the government had started preparations for the upcoming season in March itself.

“A high-level meeting held on September 5 had taken relevant decisions. The number of devotees permitted to visit may be fixed at 1,000 during weekdays and at 2,000 on weekends. A maximum of 5,000 devotees can be allowed on Mandalapooja and Makaravilakku days. During Thulam pooja (October 17-21), the number should be restricted to 250 per day,” the report said. 

No permission to stay at Sannidhanam
The devotees will not be permitted to stay either at Sannidhanam or Ganapathi Kovil in Pampa during the night, the report said. The government has also recommended banning bathing in the Pampa. Instead, showers will be provided for devotees. The pilgrimage route will be restricted to two -- the Erumeli and Vadasserikkara routes. The use of other traditional and forest routes will be prohibited.

The health department will select locations convenient for setting up testing centres en route Sabarimala. The health department principal secretary and the State Police Chief will work out a detailed plan to ensure a smooth conduct of the festival, the report said. The government also said it has fully accepted the suggestions of the thantri on the arrangements required during the season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp