NSS demands relaxation in curbs on Sabarimala pilgrims

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Taking strong exception to the state government’s decision to implement stringent restrictions in Sabarimala, Pampa and Erumeli during upcoming pilgrimage season in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Nair Service Society (NSS) here on Wednesday sought to ease the guidelines, including relaxation in prohibitory order declared in these places.

In a statement, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the worship rights of pilgrims should not be regarded as a source of income alone. “The pilgrimage intends to help each devotee to blend with Lord Ayyappa and hence the regulations should match this spirit. Each devotee should be given the opportunity to take a holy dip in Pampa, offer bali tharpanam, and carry out the ‘neyyabhishekam’ after offering darsan. Any restrictions denying these opportunities, do not match the existing traditions and customs,” he said.

The other demands raised by the organisation also included permission to lay ‘viri’ at Sannidhanam in line with the protocol. “The ban on the assembly of five or more persons in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta should not be made applicable for Sabarimala pilgrims. Moreover, the instruction to wear face masks while taking up the trek from Pampa may cause severe health problems to the pilgrims as well,” he said. “The authorities concerned should remember that the Sabarimala pilgrimage is extremely different from several other pilgrimages. Devotees’ right to darsan should be taken as a mere source of income,” he said.