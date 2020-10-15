Rumours rife that Kappen met Chennithala

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It all started with the political bomb hurled by UDF Convener MM Hassan. Then came Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s denial that he held talks with NCP’s Mani C Kappen. But this was not enough to quell rumours that an unofficial parley did take place between the leaders. If the grapevine is to be believed, the UDF is keen to field Kappen as a Congress candidate or as part of the P J Joseph faction from Pala against Jose K Mani in what could turn out to be ‘mother of all poll battles’.

However, the task of bringing Kappen under its fold won’t be easy for Congress. It will have to convince the NCP national leadership. Also, since NCP MLA A K Saseendran is staying put with LDF, a switch would be easier said than done. Hence, Thursday’s UDF meeting is going to be crucial where it is expected to take a stock of Jose imbroglio.

“Jose leaving UDF will not affect us at all as he lacks the political acumen of a K M Mani. They are hoping to garner Christian votes through Jose. It will remain just a pipe dream,” Hassan told TNIE. However, the decision to part with the lone RS seat has not gone down well with ex- KPCC chief V M Sudheeran, K Muraleedharan, MP, and Prof P J Kurien. “The Rajya Sabha seat was handed over to Jose without holding talks within the party. Now Jose and his team have backstabbed us,” Muraleedharan told TNIE