Will Jose K Mani faction suffer same fate as DIC?

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wit h Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani announcing his decision to sever ties with the UDF and join the LDF, the question going around political circles is whether the Jose faction will suffer the same fate as the Democratic Indira Congress (DIC) — the outfit floated by Congress stalwart, the late K Karunakaran. The DIC joined hands with LDF in the 2005 local body polls and the alliance swept a majority of local bodies across the state.

DIC’s support reflected in the victory of CPI leader Pannian Raveendran in the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha bypoll. However, the decision to induct DIC into LDF was put on hold because of strong opposition from CPI and RSP, another LDF ally then. Fifteen years on, NCP is in RSP’s position. Political analysts say the Jose faction may meet a similar fate.

“The possibility of a repetition of history is high. CPM, which had an understanding with DIC during local body polls and assembly bypolls, later severed such ties with them following the direction of the politburo. CPI leaders were in the forefront of opposing DIC’s entry into LDF,” said A Jayashankar, political analyst. The entry of Jose, he said, would not achieve anything for LDF. It may, at best, help the front in a few pockets in Kottayam.

“On the other side, the induction of Jose will affect the anti-graft policy of the CPM and the Left front,” he added. While rumours of Jose’s entry to the LDF were doing the rounds, CPI leaders felt it won’t be surprising if the KC (M) Jose faction faces the same fate as DIC. According to a few leaders, the CPM may sever ties should there be a negative impact in the local polls, especially in central Kerala. Meanwhile, UDF secretary Johnny Nellore dismissed the DIC analogy. He said the Jose faction’s switch to the LDF would not affect the prospects of the UDF in central Kerala.

Mani C Kappen flip-flops, welcomes Jose to LDF

Kottayam: Bowing down to immense pressure from the CPM leadership, NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappen welcomed Jose’s entry into LDF. Kappen, who opposed ceding the Pala seat to Jose, took a U-turn on Wednesday. The NCP would stand firm with LDF, he told reporters. Kappen also dismissed rumours that he held discussions with UDF. “During the time of Kerala Congress (S) and later as NCP, we have always been with LDF. The NCP national and state leaderships are authorised to declare party’s decisions. I stand by that,” he said. Kappen added the reports over the Pala seat were hypothetical as Jose had clarified that the KC(M) has set no condition for its entry into LDF.

Meanwhile, DCC President Joshy Philip demanded resignation of Kottayam MP Thomas Chazhikadan and the MLAs N Jayaraj and Roshy Augustine, who won elections with UDF’s support. But Jose dismissed such demands. “Let Congress legislators and MPs, who won the election with votes of KC(M) workers, resign first. Then we would follow the suit,” Jose said.