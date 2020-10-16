250 devotees to be allowed Sabarimala darshan daily, Covid negative, fitness certificates mandatory

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only 250 devotees booked in the virtual queue system of the state government will be allowed per day to climb the hill shrine of Sabarimala for the monthly poojas in Thulam.The registered devotees who turn up for the pilgrimage should carry Covid-negative certificates taken 48 hours before reaching the spot and a medical fitness certificate issued by a medical practitioner stating that the pilgrim is fit to climb the hill, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Speaking at the evening press meet after the Covid review meeting, The CM said: “Only devotees in the age group of 10-60 are allowed to climb the hill shrine by adhering to Covid protocol. Devotees should carry masks, gloves and sanitiser. Those who have difficulty in climbing the hill wearing mask can avoid it while climbing up the shrine, but should wear it on all other occasions. Devotees will not be allowed to move in groups and they should maintain social distancing during the entire pilgrimage.”

Customary bathing of devotees at Pampa will not be allowed. Instead, special showers, soap, sanitiser and water have been arranged in Pampa for bathing.Hospitals have been set up at Nilakkal, Pampa and Sannidhanam and paramedical staff required for these facilities have been deputed. Entry of devotees will be restricted on Vadasserikkara and Erumeli routes. All other entry points will be closed by the police. Devotees have been told to co-operate with the police deployed at Sabarimala and the arrangements made by the government for the pilgrimage.