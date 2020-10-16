Actress abduction case: Prosecution wants to adjourn case, move it to another court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The prosecution on Thursday requested the Additional Special Sessions Court in Kochi to adjourn the trial in the sensational actor abduction case. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused in the case. The petition was filed by the special prosecutor stating that he will approach the High Court to transfer the case. The court has restricted the media from reporting the proceedings of the case.

However, a diary maintained by the court, which is accessible to the public, stated that the “Public Prosector sought adjournment on the ground that he wants to approach the High Court for the transfer of the case”. The prosecut ion had claimed before the court that witnesses in the case are being influenced.

Even a petition filed by the prosecution to cancel the bail of a key accused for allegedly influencing the witnesses is under the consideration of the court. The actor was abducted and sexually harassed in a moving vehicle on her way to Kochi from Thrissur in February, 2017.

The case The actor was abducted and sexually harassed in a moving vehicle on her way to Kochi from Thrissur in February, 2017

10 persons, including Dileep, are facing trial in the case