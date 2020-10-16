STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahead of entry into Left fold, Jose K Mani holds talks with CPM, CPI leadership in Kerala

It is after 38 long years that the KC(M) is moving to the Left and  mounting the steps of the CPM headquarters

Published: 16th October 2020 02:05 PM

Mani C Kappan

Leaders and colleagues greet Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K Mani at the party headquarters in Kottayam after he formally announced the decision to cooperate with the LDF. (Photo| Vishnu Prathap)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress announced its decision to associate with the Left front, the CPM seems to be moving ahead on a war-footing in this regard. Contrary to earlier indications, the Left front may officially induct the KC(M) into the Left fold without much delay.

Speaking after bilateral talks with the CPM and CPI, Jose Mani said a decision on the faction's entry into the Left fold is expected before the local body elections.

The state capital witnessed hectic parleys on Friday as the CPM, which accorded a warm reception to Jose K Mani, sent him in a party vehicle to hold bilateral talks with CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at MN Smarakam. Jose was accompanied by MLA Roshy Augustin. They were sent to MN Smarakam as part of an attempt to soften the CPI's opposition. They later held discussions with the CPM state leadership too.

It is after 38 long years that the KC(M) is moving to the Left and  mounting the steps of the CPM headquarters. After the meeting, CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan along with LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan were seen seeing off the KC(M) leaders.

The CPM, which welcomed the KC(M) decision to join hands with the LDF, is making all efforts to make the party's Left entry a smooth affair. The  CPM state secretariat meet on Friday is expected to discuss Jose Mani's Left entry. Later in the evening, the CPM will also hold bilateral talks with the CPI.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Kanam Rajendran, Jose said the Kerala Congress is expected to join the Left front at the earliest. The earlier disputes with the CPI are a closed chapter, said Jose, adding that the LDF will decide on the future plans.

TAGS
Jose K Mani CPM CPI Kerala
