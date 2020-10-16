Bus runs over pregnant nurse near Aroor

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a tragic incident, a five-month pregnant nurse was run over by a bus, in front of her husband at Chandiroor near Aroor on Thursday. The deceased is Shelmi Paulose, 33, wife of Shinoj, Thanattukuzhiyl house, Maikavu, Thamarassery, Kozhikode.Aroor SI K J Jacob said that the incident happened in front of Mercy Hospital, Chandiroor, on NH 66 at 8 am. “Shelmi was a staff nurse at Lakeshore Hospital, Nettoor, and was living with her husband and children in a rented house at Chandiroor.

Her husband had dropped her at the bus stop in the morning. She was waiting for the bus at the opposite side of the road while the incident happened. When the bus stopped and she tried to enter the bus, a van carrying shrimp came from Alappuzha side and rear-ended the bus. In the impact of the collision, she fell off the foot board and was run over by the same bus. She was rushed to Lakeshore hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the inspector said.

Rash driving by the van driver led to the accident. After the incident, the driver fled from the place. Police have launched a search for the driver. Shelmi had been working as staff nurse of the hospital for the past six years. ME Ubaid, a resident of Chandiroor, said that rash driving of the van driver led to the accident.

“The speeding van rear-ended the bus which had halted at the bus bay. The Eramalloor- Aroor stretch of the four-lane highway has turned into a death trap due to speeding of vehicles.”