STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bus runs over pregnant nurse near Aroor

In a tragic incident, a five-month pregnant nurse was run over by a bus, in front of her husband at Chandiroor near Aroor on Thursday.

Published: 16th October 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shelmi Paulose

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: In a tragic incident, a five-month pregnant nurse was run over by a bus, in front of her husband at Chandiroor near Aroor on Thursday. The deceased is Shelmi Paulose, 33, wife of Shinoj, Thanattukuzhiyl  house, Maikavu, Thamarassery, Kozhikode.Aroor SI K J Jacob said that the incident happened in front of Mercy Hospital, Chandiroor, on NH 66 at 8 am. “Shelmi was a staff nurse at Lakeshore Hospital, Nettoor, and was living with her husband and children in a rented house at Chandiroor.

Her husband had dropped her at the bus stop in the morning. She was waiting for the bus at the opposite side of the road while the incident happened. When the bus stopped and she tried to enter the bus, a van carrying shrimp came from Alappuzha side and rear-ended the bus. In the impact of the collision, she fell off the foot board and was run over by the same bus. She was rushed to Lakeshore hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the inspector said.

Rash driving by the van driver led to the accident. After the incident, the driver fled from the place. Police have launched a search for the driver. Shelmi had been working as staff nurse of the hospital for the past six years. ME Ubaid, a resident of Chandiroor, said that rash driving of the van driver led to the accident.

“The speeding van rear-ended the bus which had halted at the bus bay. The Eramalloor- Aroor stretch of the four-lane highway has turned into a death trap due to speeding of vehicles.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aroor road accident death nurse
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp