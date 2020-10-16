Congress workers miffed as Wayanad collector cancels Rahul Gandhi’s programme

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The last-minute cancellation of the inaugural ceremony of the new building at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kalpetta has courted controversy. The event which was to be inaugurated by Rahul Gandhi, MP, through video conference at 10.30am was called off by District Collector Adeela Abdulla saying the organisers had not sought the approval of the state government.

“As per a Ministry of Minority Welfare directive, the new school building can only be inaugurated after receiving perimssion from the state government as it was constructed with 40 per cent state government funding and 60 percent Central government funding. In this case, both the district administration and the state government have been left in the dark. We came to know of the inauguration only through a news report,” she said.

However, Wayanad DCC workers alleged the move to cancel the event was politically motivated keeping the local body elections in mind. “Kalpetta municipality chairperson Sanitha Jagadeesh sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi explaining that the municipality was ready to hold the event on any date betweeen October 11 and 15, following which the date was fixed for October 11,” said I C Balakrishnan MLA.

“The district collector cancelled the ceremony citing the order issued by the ministry which they received on October 5. However, the chairperson of the CPM-ruling Kalpetta municipality sent the letter to Rahul Gandhi on October 8. Also, the Kalpetta MLA, who is a CPM party leader, was to preside over the function. Despite making all these arrangements, the claim that the state government was not informed about the inauguration is questionable,” said Balakrishnan. DCC workers staged protests in front of Wayanad Collectorate.