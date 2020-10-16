STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Crime Branch files chargesheet in Kerala's Puttingal temple explosion of 2016

The Special Investigation Team, led by Crime Branch IG S Sreejit, which probed the mishap, filed the chargesheet in the Paravour Judicial First class magistrate court here.

Published: 16th October 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Puttingal temple explosion

Gurus of Sivagiri Sree Narayana Dharmasangham Trust visiting the site of the fireworks tragedy at Puttingal devi temple in Paravur. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLLAM: The Crime branch on Friday filed a chargesheet listing 59 accused, including 15 temple officials, in the thePuttingal temple explosion at nearby Paravur on April 10, 2016, in which 110 people were killed and several others injured during an early morning fireworks display.

The Special Investigation Team, led by Crime Branch IG S Sreejit, which probed the mishap, filed the chargesheet in the Paravour Judicial First class magistrate court here.

The 533-page chargesheet has listed 1,417 witnesses, 1,611 documents and 376 objects.

At least 1,039 people were treated as outpatients in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram hospitals.

The mishap occurred when sparks during a fireworks display fell on a storehouse stocked with crackers, triggering a powerful explosion.

The ThePuttingal Devi temple and several houses nearby had been damaged in the massive explosion.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puttingal temple explosion Crime Branch
India Matters
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)
Court asks Mumbai Police to book Kangana for spreading 'religious disharmony'
NEET 2020 rank holder Akansha Singh (Photo | Twitter)
NEET: Despite 720/720, Delhi girl Akansha loses top rank to Soyeb due to age rule
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Dr. Reddys gets nod to conduct phase 2/3 human trails of Russian vaccine
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Smartphone makers line up lucrative offers ahead of online festive season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp