Finally, CPI breaks silence on Jose K Mani joining LDF

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jose K Mani’s announcement on Wednesday to leave UDF and align with the LDF was met with celebratory responses from the Chief Minister and the CPM leadership. The CPI, another major constituent of the Left front, was, however, silent. On Thursday, the party broke the silence and said there was no reason to oppose KC(M) joining LDF.

“During the panchayat elections there is bound to be seat-sharing and adjustments with Kerala Congress. Based on the outcome, the Jose faction can later be taken into the Left fold officially. Even KC(M) hasn’t insisted that it should be inducted into LDF immediately,” said a CPM leader. However, being a party with representation in the Assembly, it cannot be treated like other minor parties.

The CPI executive, scheduled to meet on October 21, will discuss and finalise the party’s stance towards Jose faction. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters in Thursday that LDF will take a collective decision based on the political stance taken by Jose K Mani.

“They have taken a political decision to part ways with the UDF and associate with the Left. We had opposed Jose K Mani’s party when it was part of the UDF. When a party comes to our fold rejecting the UDF, there’s no reason to oppose it,” he said.