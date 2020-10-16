STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Finally, CPI breaks silence on Jose K Mani joining LDF

Jose K Mani’s announcement on Wednesday to leave UDF and align with the LDF was met with celebratory responses from the Chief Minister and the CPM leadership.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Mani C Kappan

Leaders and colleagues greet Kerala Congress(M) chairman Jose K Mani at the party headquarters in Kottayam after he formally announced the decision to cooperate with the LDF. (Photo| Vishnu Prathap)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jose K Mani’s announcement on Wednesday to leave UDF and align with the LDF was met with celebratory responses from the Chief Minister and the CPM leadership. The CPI, another major constituent of the Left front, was, however, silent. On Thursday, the party broke the silence and said there was no reason to oppose KC(M) joining LDF.  

“During the panchayat elections there is bound to be seat-sharing and adjustments with Kerala Congress. Based on the outcome, the Jose faction can later be taken into the Left fold officially. Even KC(M) hasn’t insisted that it should be inducted into LDF immediately,” said a CPM leader. However, being a party with representation in the Assembly, it cannot be treated like other minor parties. 

The CPI executive, scheduled to meet on October 21, will discuss and finalise the party’s stance towards Jose faction. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters in Thursday that LDF will take a collective decision based on the political stance taken by Jose K Mani.

“They have taken a political decision to part ways with the UDF and associate with the Left. We had opposed Jose K Mani’s party when it was part of the UDF. When a party comes to our fold rejecting the UDF, there’s no reason to oppose it,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jose K Mani CPM CPI LDF
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp