Focus now on ensuring facilities at hospitals: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 situation in the state is turning alarming, with 8,911 persons per million population testing positive for coronavirus now. At the national level, the positive cases per million population are 6,974. However, what gives the state hope is its low mortality rate of 0.34 per cent, against the country’s 1.6 per cent. Briefing the media on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while 106 persons out of one million die of Covid-19 in the country, it is 31 deaths in Kerala. The state on Thursday reported 7,789 fresh Covid cases and 7,082 recoveries.

“The focus now is to ensure adequate facilities at the hospitals. Data collection is on to list the number of ICUs, ventilators and bed capacity at government and private hospitals. It has also been decided to direct the private hospitals to set aside 10 per cent of their beds for Covid patients alone,” said the chief minister.

He said a system to ensure real-time monitoring of bed/ICU/ventilator occupancy at hospitals will be established. According to him, this will ensure better preparedness and judicious use of available infrastructure.

At the same time, the Health Department has decided to put in place a mechanism at the state level for monitoring the testing and prevention and control activities being carried out at the district level. For the purpose, a three-member team, comprising additional director of health (public health), directorate of health services and director of state public health laboratory, has been asked to assess the same daily.

Briefing the situation prevailing at various districts, the chief minister said in Thiruvananthapuram, the infection transmission has come down because to strict surveillance. He said the district is not facing any shortage of beds as 1,026 beds in category A, 323 in category B and 117 beds in category C are still vacant. “Kollam has come out with a novel initiative as it announced an award for the local bodies which implement effective Covid prevention programmes. The only condition is that such local body should not have any Covid case for three weeks. In Alappuzha, it has been decided to resume houseboat operations,” said Pinarayi.

As per the decision, houseboats can resume operations from Sunday. However, the stipulations include allowing only two persons in a room, limiting the total travellers to 10, disinfection of houseboat before and after the journey and others.Stressing the need to practise hand washing, the chief minister said though various organisations and offices had wholeheartedly welcomed the hand washing campaign in the initial phase, the drive lost its momentum midway.

According to him, the facilities set up for washing hands in various places remain idle now. “Hand hygiene will help keep not only Covid-19 at bay but also other diseases. There is evidence that it will reduce respiratory infections to a certain extent. Upon analysis, it is learnt that during May/June, case of respiratory ailments and other diseases had come down in the state. This might be because of the hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene that we followed in the wake of Covid outbreak. These practices should be continued,” said the CM.

TPR 15.53%

The state on Thursday reported its highest ever single-day count of Covid infection from unknown sources. Of the 7,789 new patients, sources of infection in 1,049 cases remain unknown. The test positivity rate (TPR) also increased to 15.53 per cent on Thursday, from 12.47 per cent on Wednesday. As many as 6,486 new patients contracted the infection through local transmission. The infected include 128 health workers and 126 returnees. The death toll in the state rose to 1,089 after 23 deaths were confirmed as due to Covid on Thursday.