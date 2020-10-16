For Akkitham, words were a quest into misery and tears

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Eminent personalities, leaders across the political spectrum mourn the legendary poet’s demise.Despite Covid protocol, hundreds from far and near arrive at Kumaranalloor to pay last respects.Unconditional love was the cornerstone of his poems, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The lines ‘Velicham dukhamanunni, thamasallo sukhapradham” (Light is sorrow, my son, darkness is bliss) penned by Akkitham is a common usage for all Malayalees. It reflects the depth of meaning in the late poet’s verse, with few parallels which could influence the common man like him. The rustic simplicity of the poet endeared him to everyone, said Vadakkumpad Narayanan, who was associated with Akkitham for a long time and belonged to his village. “He never displayed any selfishness in any sphere of activity and never expected any returns or acknowledgements,” said Narayanan, who also wrote his biography ‘Akkitham: Hridayathil Kannulla Kavi’. The book was released on the poet’s 90th birthday.

On receiving the Jnanpith award, when the media asked for his reaction, Akkitham stated with all humility: “There were many great Malayalam poets. Mahakavi Edassery, Vyloppilli, V T Bhattathiripad are all greater than me. Edassery taught me that literature was an investigation into the source of misery and tears in life. But I got more fame than them. The only reason is my longevity.”

No wonder the last two public functions organised in his home village of Kumaranelloor were characterised by the presence of teeming villagers, creating a festive atmosphere all around. One organised by the Kappur panchayat, titled ‘Akkitham Achutham’, in February saw the whole village rise up to honour one alumnus of the Government Higher Secondary School there -- Akkitham. Another alumnus, M T Vasudevan Nair was chosen to inaugurate the function organised at their alma mater. While MT had received the coveted Jnanpith in 1995, Akkitham — two years his senior — received it only in 2019.

The rustic landscape, the people next door and family bonds formed the backdrop of the writing of the two stalwarts of Malayalam literature. MT said he would always remain Akkitham’s ‘Vasu’, as in their childhood days. He recalled how, during the weekends, he used to walk from Kudalloor across the Parakkunnam hills for around six kilometres and reach the house of Akkitham.

“I would return his books and go back with new ones,” he added.Later, on September 24, a function was organised at his house ‘Devayanam’ where Culture Minister A K Balan handed over the Jnanpith award. The organisers were continually found asking people to move away from the poet and observe social distancing.On Thursday, despite the Covid protocol in place, people from far and near arrived at Kumaranelloor to pay respects to the departed Mahakavi.