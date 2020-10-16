STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online registration must for Sabarimala visit: Kerala Chief Secretary writes to Andhra counterpart

COVID negative certificate obtained within 48 hours of Darshan will be mandatory for registration.

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala temple (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a large number of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh are going to Sabarimala temple every year, Kerala Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta has written a letter to his AP counterpart Nilam Sawhney appealing to her to ensure that the pilgrims adhere to the COVID-19 protocols by giving adequate publicity in the State.

Vishwas Mehta said that all  pilgrims will have to register on the virtual queue portal of the Kerala police (https://sabarimalaonline.org). Initially only 1,000 pilgrims on week days and 2,000 pilgrims on weekends will be allowed to register, on a first come first serve basis.

Covid negative certificate obtained within 48 hours of Darshan will be mandatory for registration. The entry points will have Antigen Test facilities. Making it clear that children below 10 years and elders above 60 years will not be permitted, it was mentioned that pilgrim routes will be restricted to two -Erumeli and Vadaserikara. The Kerala Chief Secretary urged his AP counterpart to take initiative to sensitise pilgrims in AP about the guidelines. 

COVID protocol

  • All  pilgrims will have to register on the portal — https://sabarimalaonline.org

  • COVID negative certificate is mandatory for darshan 

  • Children and elders will not be allowed to visit temple 

  • Ghee Abhishekam, bathing at Pampa river will not be allowed

