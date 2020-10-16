STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees from Friday

After a long break of seven months, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened  for devotees on Friday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2020 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  After a long break of seven months, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened for devotees on Friday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil of the temple at 5pm in the presence of Thantri Kandarar Rajivaru. No ritual will be performed at the Sreekovil of temple in the evening as an ongoing practice.

Taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Travancore Devaswom Board, after holding discussions with the government, has permitted the entry of 250 devotees per day from October 17 based on the virtual queue system. The devotees, who have booked online darshan, should undergo rapid antigen test at the Nilackal pilgrim transit camp. 

The devaswom authorities have decided to allow devotees to offer special rituals, including udayaasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana, sahasrakalasam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam, during the five days of the monthly poojas. The shrine will be closed on October 21 after athazha pooja and harivarsanam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala COVID 19
India Matters
On Wednesday evening, people from Gachibowli and other localities started hearing the rumblings (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Residents feel ground shake in parts of Hyderabad, scientists say no need to worry
Vivek Oberoi (L) and his wife Priyanka Alva. (Photo| Twitter)
Sandalwood drug case​: Vivek Oberoi's wife Priyanka Alva gets notice
A child competes in a drawing competition on COVID-19 in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
Covid graph sliding, India may have hit first peak
BJP Flags (Representational Photo | PTI)
BJP gets lion’s share of corporate donations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp