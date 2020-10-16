Sabarimala temple to be opened for devotees from Friday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: After a long break of seven months, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will be opened for devotees on Friday for the five-day monthly poojas for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil of the temple at 5pm in the presence of Thantri Kandarar Rajivaru. No ritual will be performed at the Sreekovil of temple in the evening as an ongoing practice.

Taking into consideration the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the Travancore Devaswom Board, after holding discussions with the government, has permitted the entry of 250 devotees per day from October 17 based on the virtual queue system. The devotees, who have booked online darshan, should undergo rapid antigen test at the Nilackal pilgrim transit camp.

The devaswom authorities have decided to allow devotees to offer special rituals, including udayaasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, kalabhabhishekam, laksharchana, sahasrakalasam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam, during the five days of the monthly poojas. The shrine will be closed on October 21 after athazha pooja and harivarsanam.