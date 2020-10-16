Sam Eapen backs Jose K Mani 

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Sam Eapen, Kerala Congress leader and president of Upper Kuttanad Nelkarshaka Samiti, has extended his support to Jose K Mani. Sam had contested as an independent rebel candidate against UDF’s Victor T Thomas in the last assembly elections. At present, he is a member of Pathanamthitta district panchayat, representing UDF. Meanwhile, Kerala Congress leader Victor T Thomas expressed his support to P J Joseph. Earlier Joseph M Puthussery, senior Kerala Congress leader, had announced that he would remain in UDF.