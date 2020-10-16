STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF to wait and watch as Jose K Mani joins camp LDF

The UDF meeting held on Thursday decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach in the wake of KC(M)’s Jose K Mani faction switching its loyalty to the LDF.

Published: 16th October 2020 03:16 AM

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF meeting held on Thursday decided to adopt a wait-and-watch approach in the wake of KC(M)’s Jose K Mani faction switching its loyalty to the LDF. The meeting decided not to take any immediate step like extending an invitation to Pala MLA and NCP leader Mani C Kappen into UDF. Instead, the meeting decided to wait and watch the political developments and take a decision at an appropriate time.

The meeting also reiterated the UDF demand for the resignation of two MLAs and a Lok Sabha MP aligned with the Jose faction in the event of switching their loyalty to LDF. UDF Convener M M Hassan told reporters after the meeting: “Kerala Congress workers who stood with K M Mani will never brook the political mistake committed by Jose. They will eventually ditch Jose K Mani as the wound inflicted by Jose in their minds would not be healed so easily.” Though the row has created a lot of heat and dust, it will not affect the prospects of the front in the long run, the meeting observed.

The UDF meeting also decided to hold leadership meetings in all districts from November 4 to 10 as part of strengthening grassroots-level work ahead of the local body elections. The state-level leadership will be held on November 23.  The UDF will also observe November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, as a betrayal day in protest against the anti-people stance and policies of the state and Central governments. As many as two lakh party workers will stage dharna in 20,000 wards on the day.

