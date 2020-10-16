STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UDF’s lifeline severed; nothing wrong in induction of KC(M): Pinarayi

There is no policy issue in KC(M) cooperating with the LDF, he said adding that many Kerala Congress factions were already with the CPM-led alliance.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF’s lifeline has been severed after Kerala Congress (M) announced its decision to join the LDF, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He added that there was nothing improper in inducting the party led by Jose K Mani into the LDF fold.Pinarayi told reporters during his customary evening briefing that the UDF has been dealt a severe shock with the crossing over of KC(M). The Congress-led front is hiding the impact and a big downfall is awaiting the alliance, he added.

“Those who want to wreck the LDF may feel sad at the latest development. It’s quite natural. They have no other option but to continue remaining sad,” he said.Pinarayi said KC(M) had taken the right stance at the right time. There is no policy issue in KC(M) cooperating with the LDF, he said adding that many Kerala Congress factions were already with the CPM-led alliance.

The chief minister said Jose K Mani had taken a very healthy stance even after the party’s ouster from the UDF. The party was observing the situation and took a clear political stance now, he said.Pinarayi said the KC(M) had announced its intention of cooperating with the LDF in an unconditional manner. This will definitely strengthen the alliance, he added.

