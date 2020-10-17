Call for introspection in CPM camp as celebrations begin

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of the day that marks the centenary of the formation of the Communist Party in India, AKG Centre, the CPM’s Kerala headquarters, witnessed a politically ambivalent sleight of hand. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan first offered a cordial welcome to the party’s latest ally and later even took the trouble of accompanying him right till the steps to see off the leader of the Kerala Congress, a prominent rightwing political party with a mass Christian base.

Once a force to reckon with, the Left is now caught in a shrinking space in India’s vast political landscape, while the challenges ahead are manifold. A section of the Left leaders feel that a reunified Communist movement will make it more powerful in national politics. Along with its celebrations, the Left parties need to start indulging in some serious introspection and drastic course correction at a time when it is facing bigger challenges to stay relevant. “There should be introspection.

From time to time, we are doing just that. A reunification will transform the Communist movement into a more powerful force in national politics,” said former CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy. A view from the shores of Kerala will show that the state’s history is intrinsically linked to its Communist movement. It has left an indelible imprint on its every milestone.

Right from the first elected Communist government under E M S Namboodiripad, the Left exercised a considerabl e say i n Kerala and majorly contributed in shaping up its socio-political life with measures like the Land Reforms Act and the Education Bill that led to the liberation struggle and later the People’s Planning.

‘CPM caught between goals of ideology & power’

Curiously, it is also closely linked to the life of V S Achuthanandan, India’s oldest living Communist leader, who turns 97 on Tuesday. He is the only one alive among the undivided Communist Party of India’s 32 leaders who walked out of its national council to found the CPI(M). Fast forward to now, it seems the Left has moved away from communism as an ideology, feel political observers.

Left political thinker J Prabhash underscores an urgent need for the Left to introspect.

“From viewing Communism as an ideology or imagination, now they are moving to communism of power. That explains the eagerness to induct Kerala Congress into Left politics. Karl Marx spoke about long-term and short-term goals,” said Prabhash.

“If you are looking at the long term, there should be emphasis on ideology. Short term may help get power, but it won’t bring about emancipation of the masses, which is the ultimate dream of the Communist movement. If they surrender ideology for short-term power seeking, it’s because they feel that power matters and not ideology,” he added.

Documenting the movement

In connection with the centenary, the CPM is planning to document the Communist movement in the country. “Its role in major socio-political developments including the freedom movement will be recorded,” said CPM Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai.

Centenary celebrations

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury will launch the state-level centenary celebrations of formation of the Comm-unist movement at 6 pm on Saturday. State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will preside the online meet. Open discussions on various aspects of the Left movement including the Left alternative, how the Left made a positive impact among peasants and what is the political balance sheet will be discussed.