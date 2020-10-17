STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM wants to hasten KC(M)’s entry into Left fold

Jose K Mani meets Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Kanam Rajendran, says past run-ins with CPI a closed chapter

Published: 17th October 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress(M) leaders Jose K Mani and Roshy Augustine come out of the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram  after talks with CPM leaders on Friday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after Jose K Mani’s announcement to join hands with the Left, CPM seems to be moving ahead on a war footing. Contrary to earlier indications, the Left may officially induct the Kerala Congress (M) into its fold without much delay. The CPM state secretariat which met on Friday is of the view that inducting KC(M) into LDF would help ensure continuity in power. Instead of keeping it as an outside support, CPM wants to induct it to the LDF soon to avoid unnecessary criticism. However, a decision has been taken not to go public with seat-sharing talks. 

The CPM felt that steps should be taken to address the concerns of other allies. “A final decision on inducting KC(M) into the front will be taken at the LDF meet next week. However, it’s certain that there will be seat-sharing and proper alliance-based contest in the local body elections,” said a CPM source.  Speaking after bilateral talks with the CPM and CPI, Jose said a decision on entry into the Left fold is expected before the local body elections. 

The state capital witnessed hectic parleys on Friday as the CPM, which accorded a warm reception to Jose, sent him in a party vehicle from AKG Centre to hold bilateral talks with CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at MN Smarakam. Jose was accompanied by Roshy Augustine, MLA. They were sent to MN Smarakam as part of an attempt to soften the CPI’s opposition. They later held discussions with CPM state leadership too. 

It is after 38 long years that the KC(M) is moving to the Left and its leaders visiting the CPM headquarters. After the meeting, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan along with LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan were seen seeing off the KC(M) leaders. The CPM is taking all efforts to make the party’s Left entry a smooth affair. Though bilateral talks between the CPM and CPI was scheduled on Friday, these were postponed. 

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Kanam, Jose said the KC(M) is expected to join the Left front at the earliest. The earlier disputes and opposition with the CPI are a closed chapter, said Jose, who added that the LDF will decide on the future plans. Later, Kodiyeri said the KC(M) decision will help the Left expand its mass base. “The UDF has politically and organisationally no existence in the state. The UDF has lost its third biggest ally. 

The UDF is in deep crisis,” he said. He claimed that KC(M) has moved to the Left following the state government’s development and farmer-friendly initiatives. Kodiyeri said the KC(M) move will lead to a major political change in the state. Responding to questions on NCP MLA Mani C Kappen’s statement on Pala, Kodiyeri said once the LDF takes a call on KC(M), then there won’t be any issues. “Even the CPM may have to give seats that it had contested earlier as there are new parties like the LJD,” he added.

Mullappally takes a dig at Muraleedharan
T’Puram: Taking a veiled dig at K Muraleedharan, MP, for his remarks on the Jose faction leaving the UDF, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the former can’t ignore the efforts taken by the Congress in bringing back the leaders who deserted the party at one point of time in their political career. “The Congress has no tradition of seeing off anyone. Instead, it has a tradition of welcoming those who return to the fold after correcting their mistakes,” he said. He also said he doesn’t believe that Muraleedharan had made any statements against the interest of the party in connection with the Jose issue.

KC(M) factions seek each other’s disqualification
T’Puram: Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has issued notices to KC(M) Joseph faction MLAs P J Joseph and Mons Joseph for alleged violation of a party whip issued in connection with the no-confidence motion in the Assembly in August. The Speaker asked both MLAs to explain why they should not be disqualified for violating the whip. The notices were issued after KC(M) leader Roshy Augustine petitioned Speaker in his capacity as Chief Whip of party. Meanwhile, the P J Joseph faction has also petitioned the Speaker seeking disqualifi-cation of rival faction MLAs for alleged violation of party whip. 

