Customs seizes mobile phone of Kerala Minister K T Jaleel's gunman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To collect more evidence on Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel's role in accepting Ramzan kits from UAE Consulate by violating diplomatic protocols, Customs has seized the mobile phone of Jaleel's gunman Prajeesh.

Customs team seized the mobile from Prajeesh's residence at Edappaly. Customs officials said the phone will be subjected to digital forensic examination as Prajeesh is suspected to have communicated with P S Sarith, the former PRO of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram who is the prime accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

Prajeesh and two of his friends are also summoned for interrogation as Customs suspect their role in handling the consignment of Quran and Ramzan kits which arrived as diplomatic baggage for UAE consulate and were later transported from C-APT in Thiruvananthapuram to Malappuram and other northern districts.

"As Prajeesh is in quarantine suspecting Covid 19 infection, he will be interrogated only after completion of the quarantine period," the officials said.

Earlier, National Investigation Agency (NIA) had questioned Minister K T Jaleel twice in connection with the gold smuggling case.

Jaleel is accused of violating official rules and his position as a minister to distribute the religious texts and Ramzan kits which he accepted from UAE Consulate.

The Central agencies are also probing whether the accused had used the consignment that was transported from C-APT in Thiruvananthapuram to other districts to smuggle gold.