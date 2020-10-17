STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala terminates services of 432 medical staff for unauthorised absence amid pandemic

In a statement released here, health minister KK Shailaja said that though they were given many opportunities including an ultimatum, they didn’t show any signs of rejoining and thus were terminated

Published: 17th October 2020 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department on Saturday terminated 432 medical staff including 385 doctors from service for unauthorised absence.

In a statement released here, health minister KK Shailaja said that though they were given many opportunities including an ultimatum, they didn’t show any signs of rejoining and thus were terminated. Those who faced the music for unauthorised absence include health inspectors, pharmacists, staff nurses, nursing assistants, dental hygienists, radiographers and others.

“The state is facing an unprecedented health crisis. The health department is working as a team to fight the virus. At this time, the unauthorized absence of some might demoralize the self-esteem of the force,” said Shailaja.

The minister also added that stringent actions like this will continue in the department against unauthorized absence.

In September, to put an end to unauthorized absenteeism by medics and other staff, the department decided to introduce indemnity bonds of varying slabs. It was also stipulated that those who breach the bond will face not only disciplinary actions but also have to remit liquidated damages. The non-remittance will invite revenue recovery proceedings or civil judicial proceedings.

The directive issued in this regard then stated that unauthorized absence of medical staff and others is creating difficulties in effective interventions in healthcare services.

“The challenges posed by natural disasters and communicable diseases to the public health of the state are tremendous. It is at such a juncture that emerging infectious diseases like Nipah, Covid-19 and others are hitting the state. While heightened surveillance and intervention is needed to deal with the same, it has come to the notice of the government that unauthorized absence of medical staff from work is nothing but an impediment to meet the objective,” reads an excerpt of the directive.

Earlier, the health department had terminated the service of 46 doctors with the Medical Education Department after they took unauthorized leave and didn't rejoin their respective services despite several reminders. A report that came out in November 2019 stated that a total of 580 staff including 483 doctors were on unauthorized leave in the state.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala KK Shailaja COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp