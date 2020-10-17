Kerala terminates services of 432 medical staff for unauthorised absence amid pandemic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state health department on Saturday terminated 432 medical staff including 385 doctors from service for unauthorised absence.

In a statement released here, health minister KK Shailaja said that though they were given many opportunities including an ultimatum, they didn’t show any signs of rejoining and thus were terminated. Those who faced the music for unauthorised absence include health inspectors, pharmacists, staff nurses, nursing assistants, dental hygienists, radiographers and others.

“The state is facing an unprecedented health crisis. The health department is working as a team to fight the virus. At this time, the unauthorized absence of some might demoralize the self-esteem of the force,” said Shailaja.

The minister also added that stringent actions like this will continue in the department against unauthorized absence.

In September, to put an end to unauthorized absenteeism by medics and other staff, the department decided to introduce indemnity bonds of varying slabs. It was also stipulated that those who breach the bond will face not only disciplinary actions but also have to remit liquidated damages. The non-remittance will invite revenue recovery proceedings or civil judicial proceedings.

The directive issued in this regard then stated that unauthorized absence of medical staff and others is creating difficulties in effective interventions in healthcare services.

“The challenges posed by natural disasters and communicable diseases to the public health of the state are tremendous. It is at such a juncture that emerging infectious diseases like Nipah, Covid-19 and others are hitting the state. While heightened surveillance and intervention is needed to deal with the same, it has come to the notice of the government that unauthorized absence of medical staff from work is nothing but an impediment to meet the objective,” reads an excerpt of the directive.

Earlier, the health department had terminated the service of 46 doctors with the Medical Education Department after they took unauthorized leave and didn't rejoin their respective services despite several reminders. A report that came out in November 2019 stated that a total of 580 staff including 483 doctors were on unauthorized leave in the state.