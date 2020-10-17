STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala University caught between Ordinance, approaching deadline

KU is the only state varsity approved by the UGC to offer open, distance courses this year

Published: 17th October 2020 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University, University of Kerala

Image of Kerala University used for representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala, the only state varsity that has received approval from the UGC to enrol students for distance education courses this year, is in a tight spot. On the one hand is the controversial clause in the Open University Ordinance that prevents state varsities from offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes as well as courses in private registration mode.

And on the other, is the fast-approaching deadline set by the UGC for the close of admissions to the distance learning courses. Every year, around 35,000 students obtain admissions in the varsity in ODL and private registration modes after being unable to get admission to regular courses.

The UGC had given approval to Kerala University based on the application it submitted last year and has set a deadline of October 31 to admit students. “A case in the High Court, challenging the prohibitive clause in the Open University Ordinance, has been posted for October 30 and we are clueless on how to complete the admissions before October 31,” said a top official of the varsity.

Expecting an adverse verdict, the state government has informally asked the state varsities to apply for UGC approval for ODL courses to be offered early next year. Accordingly, Calicut University, which had not applied last year, has sought approval for ODL courses for the upcoming 2021 January session, on the lines of Kerala University. While MG University remains undecided on whether to start ODL programmes, Kannur University cannot offer such courses even after UGC relaxed the norms.

The roadblocks

The government, which was initially adamant that the Open University should offer courses from this year itself, seems to have come to terms with the roadblocks before it. It is learnt that the UGC has not been informed of the launch of the varsity and appointment of top officials. This is a customary practice when state varsities are set up. “The Board of Studies for each discipline and the Academic Council have not been constituted. The Board of studies needs to come up with the syllabus which should be vetted by the Academic Council and approved.

Also, at least 60% of study material needs to be prepared before launching courses. This would at least take four to five months,” pointed out a source in the Higher Education Department. This means, the Open University, the launch of which was more of a political objective than academic, will have to wait a little longer to function on the lines of the distance education wings of the state universities, sources pointed out.

University of Kerala
