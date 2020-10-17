STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muraleedharan criticises UDF, Jose faction

Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, said the UDF should have avoided the situation wherein the Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction left the front.

K Muraleedharan | FIle pic

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KOZHIKODE: Congress leader K Muraleedharan, MP, said the UDF should have avoided the situation wherein the Kerala Congress (M) Jose faction left the front. He, however, said the Jose faction should also have shown some patience.“During the time of former chief minister K Karunakaran, no party had deserted the front. Instead, he took more parties into the front. Jose K Mani’s issue could have been resolved through dialogue,” said Muraleedharan. 

He said both groups of KC(M) should have made compromises. “It’s not right to end the 38-year-old relation in the name of a dispute over the post of the district panchayat, that too when the tenure of the local body was about to expire in three months. My suggestion is to bring more parties into the UDF when the ones like Jose K Mani faction leaves the front. And this suggestion is not aimed at anyone, but to strengthen the front,” he said. 

K M Mani, R Balakrishna Pillai and M P Veerendra Kumar were strong leaders of the UDF. However, their descendants are with the LDF now. Muraleedharan said he often felt that there was a communication gap in solving problems within the front. All parties have problems and the only way to solve them is through discussions, he said.

Muraleedharan told reporters that if any party leaves the front, it would affect the morale of workers, which indirectly would affect the performance of the front in the upcoming elections.The LDF will not hesitate to do anything to continue in power, he said.

Comments

