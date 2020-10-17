Record 1,158 Covid cases with unknown infection sources

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what comes as a major challenge to the state’s fight against the pandemic, the number of Covid patients with unknown sources of infection reached an all-time high of 1,158 on Friday. A total of 7,283 fresh cases were reported on the day. The state’s healthcare machinery, which has already been stretched to its limits due to the dreaded virus, was also dealt yet another severe blow, with as many as 250 more healthcare workers testing positive for the virus.

Despite tall claims of the number of tests per day being increased, the samples tested in the state stood at 51,836, a marginal increase from that of the previous day. The test positivity rate hovered at 14.05 per cent, even as efforts are being made to bring it down to below 10 per cent.

The sudden rise in cases with unknown sources of infection, despite a relatively low number of total single-day cases, has alarmed health officials. In fact, even on October 10, the day when the state recorded its highest single-day spike of Covid at 11,755, the number of patients with unknown source of infection was only 952. Since October 1, when this month’s highest per-day death toll of 29 was reported, the number of fatalities has continued to remain above the 20-mark. On Friday, 22 more Covid-related deaths were confirmed.

