Operation Ranger: Cops in Kerala's Thrissur regain turf via stringent measures

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: With the nabbing of main accused persons in the recent back-to-back murders, Thrissur police officials are heaving a sigh of relief at the moment. By introducing Operation Ranger, they are hoping to clamp down the rise in crimes across the district to an extent.

With the success of the ongoing operation, officials are planning to continue the process with additional stringent measures. "We are planning to continue Operation Ranger for a couple of months. Department hasn't thought about taking it off with the recent results. Based on COPPA, anti-goonda activities will be executed stringently. We will also ensure that those who were arrested recently in connection with murders won't come out any soon on bail with specific measures," said Thrissur SP Adhithya R.

The investigation team on Friday nabbed Shameer RM (42), an accused in the Kunnamkulam PU Sanoop murder. With this arrest, all seven accused who were directly involved in the murder of CPM Puthussery branch secretary have been nabbed.

Meanwhile, two more accused were arrested in the murder of Muttichoor-native Nithil on Friday night. Dhanesh and Prajith were arrested from Tripunithura while trying to escape to their new hideout.

However, the police are still on their toes. Irinjalakkuda police had arrested seven persons with weapons at Konothukunnu recently. Subeesh PP (32), Shyamlal K (25), Sandeep N (27), Namjith P (24), Sahildev K (35), Akhil P (26) and Sandeep T (30) were arrested for manhandling Nandu Krishna who questioned them for creating nuisance after drinking in an abandoned house nearby. They also attacked Asokan K, who witnessed the attack, for informing the police.

Meanwhile, the investigation into two stabbing cases reported from Ollur has also reached new levels. While the probe team has recovered the knife used by Mahesh to kill Dr Sona Jose from the air conditioner of her clinic, Christopher Nagar murder assumed a different dimension after the police found that the victim Sasi V had sexually abused a 10-year-old girl which triggered his nephew to stab him to death.

Operation Ranger

The main feature of Operation Ranger is the categorisation of anti-social elements into four: Hard core active criminals, active anti-social elements, inactive anti-social elements and goonda gangs. Each category is assigned to a police team for close monitoring.

Crime graph (Data till October 17)