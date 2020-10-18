STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Qatar-based group works to conserve Kerala's Chaliyar river

The 5,000 members of Chaliyar Doha are putting their heads together to keep the Chaliyar, the banks of which hold a lot of memories for those living in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts

Published: 18th October 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chaliyar Doha conducts annual kayaking campaigns on the river every September. They have approached the government with plans to promote tourism in Chaliyar

Chaliyar Doha conducts annual kayaking campaigns on the river every September. They have approached the government with plans to promote tourism in Chaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: While Kerala’s scenic charm owes much to its rivers meandering through villages, towns and cities, plenty remains to be done to conserve these lifelines.Adding to the efforts in that direction over the past few years is a group of expatriates in Qatar. The 5,000 members of Chaliyar Doha are putting their heads together to keep the Chaliyar, the banks of which hold a lot of memories for those living in Malappuram and Kozhikode districts, flowing serenely.

“Chaliyar Doha took birth on January 11, 2015 on the death anniversary of Chaliyar protectionist K A Rahman Sahib,” says Mashood V C, chief advisor and founding president of the organisation.He terms it an environmentally motivated socio-cultural umbrella organisation for Indian expatriates from 24 panchayats situated along the banks of the Chaliyar.“The Chaliyar is a culture and unites people of all faiths and creeds. Our lives are closely woven with the river, like the blood that flows through our veins,” Mashood says. 

He was inspired to form the organisation during a visit to Dubai where he heard his friends talk nostalgically about river Iruvazhinji.“When we saw the state of our rivers, with sand mafia, real estate mafia and others wreaking havoc, we thought we should do something,” he says.Chaliyar Doha then held a forum attended by the presidents of panchayats on the banks of the river, and also the representatives of Malappuram and Kozhikode Collectors, MLAs and MPs. 

“We discussed the need to protect the river by reducing pollution and maintaining cleanliness, and also the different approaches to realise that aim,” recalls Mashood.Following up on the initial activities of cleaning and revival, they have been conducting awareness campaigns and annual tree planting and kayaking programmes to generate interest among people.

“We planted 10,001 trees on the banks of the river with the help of NSS, NCC, youth and cultural organisations and the panchayat authorities in 2016. But, sadly, when I came back  a year later, many areas near the banks, where the trees had been planted, were levelled for construction,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chaliyar river conservation
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp