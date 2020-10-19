Mar Thoma community pays tribute to the epitome of empathy

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Administrator, leader, reformist, and above all, an epitome of empathy – Joseph Mar Thoma played many roles in his life. The metropolitan of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, who passed away on Sunday, will live forever in the thoughts and hearts of hundreds of people whose lives he touched, said leaders and members of the community in Ernakulam.

“Way back in the 1950s, when I was barely four years old, he had come as the vicar of my home parish in Ranni. I was very attached to him, and whenever we used to go to the church, he would take me for a walk. I would hold his finger while walking and he would lift me playfully. Even in my personal life, he had always lifted my spirits and brought out the best in me,” said Rev George Varghese, director of the Mar Thoma Guidance Centre, Ponnurunni, Vyttila.

Rev George recalls days gone by in 1976, when they started a ‘cassette ministry’ to bring out the songs of the Maramon Conventions. “Back then, audio cassettes were the rage. At the beginning, we were able to sell only five cassettes. It was Joseph Mar Thoma’s motivation and positivity that kept us moving forward. The next year, we were able to sell 500,” remembers Rev George.

“He always taught us to be unfazed in the face of adversities and take them on as challenges to overcome. He was one with all, and had a kind and humanitarian approach towards people. Always approachable and empathetic, he used to understand the difficulties and feelings of others deeply. Whenever he came to know about a person who was ill or had financial issues, he would visit them in person without fail and provide necessary help with no one else knowing. The loss that the Church has suffered today is irreplaceable,” said Rev George.

Vivek Ninan Jacob, who belongs to the Bishop’s Maramon Palakunnathu family, recalls that the Metropolitan tried hard to find time for all family gatherings, even if he was busy. “He was an administrator and cared for the sick and led the Church through difficult times. Despite the differences inside the Church, he always stood by his decisions and executed them well. He never changed his opinion or decisions for anyone,” said Vivek.

For Rev Sabu Philip, vicar of the Sharon Mar Thoma Church, Palarivattom, Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma was a fatherly figure. “For almost six years from 2009, I worked with the Metropolitan, and that is a period in my life which I cherish the most. When he entrusted one with a duty, he had full confidence that best efforts would be put in. Even if one did not live up to his expectations, he would always motivate you to do it better the next time,” said Rev Sabu.