M Sivasankar may move HC for anticipatory bail today

Published: 19th October 2020 03:42 AM

Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar

Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Sivasankar, suspended principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is likely to approach the High Court seeking anticipatory bail on Monday to avoid arrest by the Customs department. 

Based on the request of the Customs officials, the former bureaucrat was shifted from the private hospital he was first admitted in to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday, where he is still under observation in the Ortho ICU. A medical board will review his health condition on Monday, based on which the sleuths will make a decision on his arrest, said sources.

On Sunday, he was subjected to more medical tests including an MRI, as he was diagnosed with a disc prolapse earlier. A Customs team is waiting at the hospital to get updates on his condition.

Sivasankar was hospitalised on Friday, after he complained of uneasiness while being taken to the Customs office for interrogation, in connection with the smuggling of $1.9 lakh abroad by gold smuggling key accused Swapna Suresh. 

The Customs officials decided to move Sivasankar from this hospital, where his wife heads the nephrology department, as the agency suspected that he may influence staff and management to keep him under observation until he gets bail.

