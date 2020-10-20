Arguments ‘sour grapes’, Kerala High Court dismisses state plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the state government’s petition challenging the Centre’s decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises. The court observed the arguments put forward by the state government are a classic example of the proverbial “sour grapes”. The state raised the ground of legitimate expectation, but the court rejected that too.

A division bench comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C S Dias issued the order observing that it is a policy decision of the Centre and cannot be interfered with. The Kerala government had nominated the state-run KSIDC to bid under the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with a Right of First Refusal (RoFR) on the maximum bid coming within the range of 10 per cent. The bid failed and both have now turned against the very RFP under which they participated with an edge over others, observed the bench.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Vikas Singh, who represented the state, submitted that many clauses in the RFP were tailor-made to suit private players, but the court rejected the contention.The bench observed that the KSIDC cannot raise any claim for legitimate expectation on behalf of the state. The KSIDC cannot challenge the RFP, under which they bid and lost. There was no erosion of the profit base as claimed by the employees’ unions and their apprehensions are misplaced, the court said.

‘State can’t challenge tender process’

Appearing for Adani Enterprises, senior counsel S Sreekumar and Roshen D Alexander submitted that the property acquired and transferred to the AAI completely vests with the authority and therefore neither the state government nor the KSIDC has any locus standi to lay any claim on the basis of transfer of property.

Jaju Babu, the senior counsel who appeared for the KSIDC, adopted the arguments of the state and argued that the privatisation policy cuts at the root of public good. The KSIDC, an arm of the state, cannot act on purely commercial terms and the goal always is to subserve public good.

Appearing for the central government, Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj submitted that the state, having participated in the tender process, cannot now turn around to challenge it. AAI counsel N N Sugunapalan added that the KSIDC — being an unsuccessful bidder — cannot raise contentions on legitimate expectation.