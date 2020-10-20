STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breather for Covid-hit schools

CBSE schools in the state, whose finances have been hit hard by the pandemic, have received a breather from the board.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

“When we received the circular regarding the remittance of annual sports fee while complying with the List of Candidates (LOC) 2020-21, we sent a letter to the board highlighting the financial problems the schools were facing. Though `10,000 may be a small amount, generating it is a big challenge for schools,” said Indira Rajan, secretary-general, National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS).  She said CBSE took note of their appeal and decided not to charge any sports fees for this session. 

“CBSE also said that if any school has paid the sports fees for this session, they can bring it to the board’s attention for necessary action,” she said.  The deadline for submitting the LOC for Class 10 and 12 for 2020-21 had also been haunting schools. “The CBSE has extended the last date, taking into consideration the hassle of getting the documents verified as many students are in containment zones,” Indira said. She said CBSE has been prompt in alleviating the issues faced by affiliated schools. 

“The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala with the support and guidance from NCCS has been continuously following up on all academic and administrative matters with the authorities concerned at the state and national levels,” Indira said.

Affiliation extended
Acting on the request the schools made to Union Ministry of Education and CBSE, the latter extended the affiliation of schools. “We wanted the CBSE to consider granting an extension of affiliation to all applicant schools based on fasttrack procedures, without referring to the procedures as per the new Affiliation Bye-law 2018, including the production of recognition certificate, as it was not feasible in many states, especially Kerala,” Indira said. The date for registration of students in class IX and XI has also been extended.

