Bureaucrat leaves hosp soon after HC breather

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the High Court prevented his arrest in a case registered in the gold smuggling incident, suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar was discharged from the government medical college hospital (GMCH) here on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, a medical board constituted for his treatment had opined that he does not require in-patient treatment.

Chief minister’s former principal

secretary M Sivasankar being

discharged from Government

Medical College Thiruvananthapuram

on Monday evening | Express

The bureaucrat had been admitted to a private hospital on Friday after he complained of uneasiness while being taken to the Customs office. The sleuths wanted to question him in connection with the smuggling of $1.9 lakh abroad by gold smuggling case accused and his friend Swapna Suresh.

On Saturday, he was referred to the GMCH for advanced treatment for his back pain.Sivasankar’s sudden illness had lifted eyebrows as many doubted it to be an attempt to evade arrest. At the GMCH, he was admitted to the Orthopaedic ICU.

HC to Customs: Don’t arrest him till Friday

Kochi: The High Court has directed the customs department not to arrest the chief minister’s former principal secretary, M Sivasankar, in the gold smuggling case till Friday. Justice Ashok Menon also directed the agency to file a detailed statement.

Meanwhile, Sivasankar’s counsel argued that he has filed an anticipatory bail plea before the Ernakulam NIA special court apprehending arrest by the NIA in the gold smuggling case. The court will consider the bail plea along with the other petition filed in the case registered by the ED on Friday.