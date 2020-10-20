STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leaders throw weight behind the Opposition leader

Joseph Vazhakkan, who came down heavily on Jose K Mani over the report, challenged the latter to prove the involvement of any Congress leader in the alleged conspiracy. 

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  With the resurfacing of an internal inquiry report by the Kerala Congress (M) over the bar bribery scam putting the Congress — especially Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala — on the back foot, senior leaders have rallied around the party leadership against the allegations.Senior Congress leaders Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K C Joseph and Joseph Vazhakkan dismissed allegations in the KC(M) report that Congress leaders, led by Ramesh Chennithala, conspired to trap K M Mani in the bar bribery case. 

Joseph Vazhakkan, who came down heavily on Jose K Mani over the report, challenged the latter to prove the involvement of any Congress leader in the alleged conspiracy. “The concocted investigation report was prepared by Jose K Mani and his sidekicks, especially a former Kochi-based hotelier. The objective behind the report was to put forth a logical reason for KC(M)’s decision to stay away from the UDF shortly after the 2016 assembly elections,” said Vazhakkan.

