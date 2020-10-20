STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan turns 97 today

It's going to be a quiet birthday for veteran Communist V S Achuthanandan, who will turn 97 on Tuesday, in view of the Covid protocol.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:50 AM

CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan greets a girl who came to the dais at the election convention of LDF Vattiyoorkavu candidate V K Prasanth at Kuravankonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s going to be a quiet birthday for veteran Communist V S Achuthanandan, who will turn 97 on Tuesday, in view of the Covid protocol. Only family members will be part of the celebration. Currently the chairman of the administrative reforms commission, Achuthanandan makes only occasional appearances in public due to his advanced age. 

The oldest living Communist leader in the country, he has a special place in the party and among his followers. “He is known to consult others over various matters and is not averse to finding out more about things he is unaware of. His ability to grasp matters is remarkable, something that he has gained through years of experience,” said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

“After he became the LDF convener in 1996, he changed his style and started taking up issues including environmental issues. This led to widespread support even from outside the party,” said Balakrishnan. 
Conveying her wishes, CPM central committee member and State Women’s Commission chief M C Josephine said Achuthanandan has always stood for social reformation and revolutionary thinking in the organisation and has steered it well.

Comments

