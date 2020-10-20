Joseph Mar Thoma laid to rest with state honours

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA : The mortal remains of Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, the head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Church, were laid to rest with state honours at St Thomas Mar Thoma Church on Monday evening. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma passed away on Sunday. The funeral service, led by Suf fragan Metropol i tan geevarghese Mar Theodosius, began on Monday afternoon.

Previous Mar Thoma Metropolitan Philipose

Mar Chrysostom paying his last

respects to Dr Joseph Mar Thoma at Tiruvalla

on Monday | eXPReSS

The mortal remains of the Metropolitan were laid to rest in a specially made crypt beside the St Thomas Mar Thoma Church. All bishops of the Mar Thoma Church took part in the funeral service. heads of various other Churches, including Cardinal Baselius Cleemis Catholicos, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Cardinal Mar george Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro- Malabar Catholic Church, Baselios Thomas I, and head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church paid their last respects.

J Mercykkutty Amma, minister for fisheries, paid respects for the state government. Previous Mar Thoma Metropolitan Philipose Mar Chrysostom arrived at Tiruvalla for prayer and paying last respects. The church secretary K g Joseph read the messages of President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu before the funeral service.