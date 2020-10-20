Kerala transwoman tries to kill herself after 'doctored voice clips' posted on social media

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The transwoman, who received support and financial aid from organisations and individuals after some hooligans attacked her and team forcing them to shut their mobile food stall at Karingachira in Kochi, tried to kill herself by consuming sleeping pills on Tuesday.

Sajana Shaji's condition is said to be stable now and she is undergoing treatment at the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, doctors said.

According to members of the transgender community, Sajana was forced to take the extreme step after some people posted doctored voice clips of her talking to a teammate offering her some amount from the financial aid she was about to receive. "She was betrayed by the very people she called her community," said a transwoman who didn't want to be named.

Before trying to kill herself, Sajana recorded a video and sent it to her acquaintances accusing some prominent members of the community of conspiring against her. She also posted on her Facebook page trying to clear the accusations being levelled against her on social media platforms. According to her, some people within the community leaked a doctored voice clip of her conversation with her friend Theertha.

"Some people have only one agenda - continue harassing Sajana. They are misleading the public by posting and sharing a voice clip in which I am purportedly discussing the amount that I might receive as financial aid. Okay, I agree to have said that. But has anyone listened to the entire conversation? I only wanted to help my friend who was also going through a worse time," said Sajana in the Facebook post. "Is it wrong to give what I receive to another human being if it can be some help to them?" she asked.

"What wrong have I done?" asked Sajana. "I don't have anything. I live in a rented house and have been to date only helping the other less fortunate people," she said. "I have only one request. Please if you can't help, at least don't hurt me," pleaded Sajana in the post.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)