STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala transwoman tries to kill herself after 'doctored voice clips' posted on social media

Before trying to kill herself, Sajana recorded a video and sent it to her acquaintances accusing some prominent members of the transgender community of conspiring against her

Published: 20th October 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sajana at her mobile food stall at Karingachira in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The transwoman, who received support and financial aid from organisations and individuals after some hooligans attacked her and team forcing them to shut their mobile food stall at Karingachira in Kochi, tried to kill herself by consuming sleeping pills on Tuesday.

Sajana Shaji's condition is said to be stable now and she is undergoing treatment at the Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi, doctors said.

According to members of the transgender community, Sajana was forced to take the extreme step after some people posted doctored voice clips of her talking to a teammate offering her some amount from the financial aid she was about to receive. "She was betrayed by the very people she called her community," said a transwoman who didn't want to be named.

Before trying to kill herself, Sajana recorded a video and sent it to her acquaintances accusing some prominent members of the community of conspiring against her. She also posted on her Facebook page trying to clear the accusations being levelled against her on social media platforms. According to her, some people within the community leaked a doctored voice clip of her conversation with her friend Theertha.

"Some people have only one agenda - continue harassing Sajana. They are misleading the public by posting and sharing a voice clip in which I am purportedly discussing the amount that I might receive as financial aid. Okay, I agree to have said that. But has anyone listened to the entire conversation? I only wanted to help my friend who was also going through a worse time," said Sajana in the Facebook post. "Is it wrong to give what I receive to another human being if it can be some help to them?" she asked.

"What wrong have I done?" asked Sajana. "I don't have anything. I live in a rented house and have been to date only helping the other less fortunate people," she said. "I have only one request. Please if you can't help, at least don't hurt me," pleaded Sajana in the post. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender Kerala Kochi
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp