KSRTC to launch vehicle tracking system, smart cards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC will introduce vehicle tracking system and smart travelling cards as part of its plans to completely digitise the corporation. The shift will help KSRTC manage its fleet better, besides issuing online tickets to passengers. “The digitisation process will be completed within two years and passengers it will provide passengers with world-class travel experience,” said Transport Minister A K Saseendran. The state government has allocated `17 crore for the purpose. An additional `20 crore has been requested for the next financial year.

As a first step, the government has entered into an agreement with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to implement a vehicle tracking system. A central control room will be set up at Anayara, from where KSRTC will track its buses. The tracking system will be followed by electronic ticket machines (ETMs), which will read smart cards, besides providing information on seat availability. KSRTC will have 5,500 ETMs with GPRS, radio-frequency identification and bluetooth facilities by March 31, 2021.Biju Prabhakar, chairman and managing director of KSRTC, said ETMs will be integrated with the existing online passenger reservation system to provide live booking.

Later, the cards will be converted into an open loop card, a general-purpose charge card that can be used wherever it is accepted. KSRTC also has plans to convert all season, passes and concession tickets to cards. All KSRTC buses will have GPS attached to it. According to Biju, the first phase will be for long distance buses, the second phase for city services in Thiruvananthapuram and the third phase for local services in other districts. “The digitisation will help in providing accurate information to passengers through a mobile application,” said Biju.