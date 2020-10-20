More teeth for anti-human trafficking units

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the huge jump witnessed in human trafficking cases in Kerala in 2018 and 2019, the state police have decided to strengthen the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) for effective coordination to check the crime. The home department had on October 15 issued an order for setting up five new AHTUs, besides strengthening the nine existing ones.

According to the crime data, human trafficking cases in Kerala had gone up to 180 in 2019 compared to the 105 in 2018 and 53 in 2017. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data show that while 22 male and 155 female victims of human trafficking in Kerala in 2019 were under the age of 18, 14 men and 27 women were above 18. While nine incidents of trafficking had been carried out for the purpose of forced labour, 10 were for sexual exploitation for prostitution. The purpose of trafficking is not specified in 146 cases while 42 cases were for forced marriage.

Home department officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided a `1.83 crore grant-in-aid to the state government for setting up new AHTUs and strengthening nine existing units under the Nirbhaya Fund. “Though incidents of trafficking related to sexual exploitation for prostitution, forced labour, forced marriage, domestic servitude, adoption, begging, organ transplant and drug peddling are much less in Kerala compared to the other states, there are cases of minor girls being trapped for sexual exploitation. The AHTUs conduct a probe whenever such cases are registered,” said a senior police officer.

S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, DIG, Kochi Range, said the AHTUs are quite active in probing cases related to trafficking of women and minors. “The AHTUs are provided separate vehicles and they actively pursue cases of trafficking of minors from other states to Kerala for bonded labour and other illegal activities,” he said.

As per the revised MHA guidelines on AHTU functioning, the AHTUs will be empowered to take action against human trafficking through an institutional mechanism and they will coordinate with other stakeholders to rescue victims of human trafficking, provide suitable post-rescue care, counselling and data base of traffickers.

