Ramesh Chennithala raises fresh allegation on Kerala government over local bodies' audit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the latest allegation against the LDF government, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has raised the controversial order issued by the audit department director to stall the auditing activities in the local bodies during the 2019-20.

Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Chennithala demanded that the order issued by the audit director during August is against the law where steps should be taken to prosecute him. The Opposition Leader came up with this revelation on the day the State Election Commission has informed of holding the local bodies election during December.

Chennithala informed that the order also states that the audit reports already initiated should not be disclosed which is giving impetus to cover up the corruption practices. The Opposition Leader alleged that the LDF Government has been initiating corruption activities from day one when it came to power and now steps are being taken to cover it up. He claimed that the latest move is a ploy by the LDF government to cover up the controversial Life Mission scam.

"The order issued by the audit director to stall all the auditing activities in the local bodies is against the 1994 Local Fund Audit Act (section 10). The official has no right to issue such an order. How is it possible to stop the local bodies auditing citing that the 15th finance commission’s recommendations to receive the grant are yet to come? Auditing has not taken place in local bodies since April 2020. If the State Government does not prosecute the audit director, then I will be forced to take legal action against him”, said Chennithala.

He also urged before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to stop playing “cheap politics” when the number of Covid -19 rates have been increasing day by day. Revealing the discrepancies in the number of rates over the last few days, Chennithala demanded that the number of tests have to be increased as the patients numbers are skyrocketing.