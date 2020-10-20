STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala

Sivasankar is playing politics: Customs to Kerala High Court

Bureaucrat says he is a pawn in the political game happening in the state.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar

Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The customs on Monday told the Kerala High Court that M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister, is playing politics. The customs made the submission when senior advocate P Vijayabhanu, appearing for Sivasankar, stated that he was a pawn in the political game happening in the state.

Countering that argument, the counsel for the customs -- senior advocate K Ramkumar -- submitted that Sivasankar was contradicting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement (that the investigation is progressing in the right direction), made during a press conference.

When the anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing, Vijayabhanu submitted that a 95 batch IAS officer is being persecuted like a criminal by all the central investigating agencies for some other purpose.According to the petitioner, two customs officers arrived at his house around 5.50pm on October 16 with a summons directing him to appear before the investigators at 6pm. He was totally exhausted due to the constant travel between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Besides, he was grilled by the agency till late night on October 15.  

‘He was reluctant to answer difficult posers’

According to Sivasankar, the customs team took him along with them and, as he complained of chest pain, they rushed him to a nearby hospital in their car. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.Sivasankar submitted that he is holding a very senior post and cannot go absconding or avoid arrest. He has been appearing for questioning regularly and is prepared to appear before the customs as directed by the agency or by the High Court.

The customs argued that there was not even a proper application for bail and that the ‘vakkalath’ has been executed with a date preceding his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram, apprehending arrest. “Then he says a Friday is chosen by the customs, which is unfair,” the customs submitted. It added that Sivasankar refused to accept the summons. The central agency said things would have been different had he appeared before the customs and that he is now in a belligerent non-cooperative mode. Sivasankar was also reluctant to answer inconvenient questions, it said.

Kerala High Court
