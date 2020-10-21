STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘CPM dubbing Welfare Party as communal caused drift towards UDF’

Published: 21st October 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:18 AM

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The ruling CPM’s tirade against the Welfare Party of India (Vaniyambalam) in the wake of the 2019  Lok Sabha elections has resulted in the party drifting towards the Opposition UDF ahead of the local body elections,  said Hameed Vaniyambalam, state president, WPI.  

He confirmed to TNIE that WPI has decided to go in for ‘local understanding with UDF’ in the local body polls. “Our main aim is to defeat the BJP. Generally speaking, we have decided to go along with  UDF. However, the  understanding may vary from one local body to the other, depending on the ground reality. If the LDF candidate has winnability over the BJP pick in a particular seat, then we will back LDF,” said Vaniyambalam. 

He said WPI had supported UDF in the 2019 elections with the sole aim of preventing  Narendra Modi-led NDA from returning to power.  “The bonhomie with UDF is still there. But the major reason for the drift towards UDF is the scathing attack unleashed by CPM on WPI, calling it  a communal party with terrorist links. CPM was getting back at us for having backed the UDF in the Lok Sabha polls. Our cadre were deeply hurt by the CPM propaganda, “ he said. 

On whether talks had been held with UDF leaders regarding a political truck, Vaniyambalam said, “Such an understanding with UDF has been there at the grassroots after the LS polls. Talks were held with both the Congress and the IUML leaders on this, but they were not specifically meant for the upcoming local body polls.” Interestingly, UDF convener M M Hassan had a private meeting with M I Abdul Aziz, Kerala Amir  of  Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday.

Mullappally denies, Muraleedharan welcomes
Mullappally Ramachandran, KPCC chief, on Tuesday denied that talks had been held with the WPI on forging a political alliance. However, K Muraleedharan, MP, welcomed the UDF-WPI tie-up and even went on the record stating that the alliance has come into existence in Kozhikode. 
 

