Kerala: More recoveries than new Covid cases for third day in row

Published: 21st October 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

 In a major relief for the state, recoveries exceeded new Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a major relief for the state, recoveries exceeded new Covid-19 cases for the third day in a row. This is for the first time that the cured patients outnumbered the daily case tally for consecutive days after the epidemic curve started climbing from August. At the same time, the state’s total Covid-19 caseload crossed the 3.5 lakh-mark on Tuesday after 6,591 more people were found infected. The death toll also crossed the 1,200-mark on Tuesday with 24 more deaths being confirmed to be due to coronavirus. The cured cases on the day were 7,375. 

“It is a matter of relief that the caseload is slowly coming down. Due to the same, the test positivity rate (TPR) is also showing a downward trend. The TPR on Tuesday was 12.22 per cent. It was 13.72 per cent and 13.07 per cent on Monday and Sunday, respectively. But cases in which the sources of infection remain unknown are still a matter of concern,” said an officer of the health department. 

Experts of the health department say that if the trend continues for two more weeks, the state could be considered to be in a safe zone. They also added that the declining trend could be  confirmed only when RT-PCR testing of samples is increased and dependence on antigen tests  reduced substantially. 

Of the new cases reported, 5,717 contracted the infection through local transmission, and the sources of 707 patients were unknown, while 105 were returnees. Besides, 62 health workers were found infected. The state’s active case tally stands at 91,922 and the number of recoveries 2,60,243.  

dubious milestones

Total cases: 3,53,472 
First 50,000-mark on Aug 19: 50,231 (202 days)
Second 50,000-mark on Sept 11: 1,02,254 (24 days)
Third 50,000-mark on 
Sept 25: 1,60,933 (14 days)
Fourth 50,000-mark on 
Oct 1: 2,04,241 (6 days)
Fifth 50,000-mark on 
Oct 7: 2,53,405 (6 days)
Sixth 50,000-mark on 
Oct 13: 3,03,896 (6 days)  
Seventh 50,000-mark on 
Oct 20: 3,53,472 (7 days)

