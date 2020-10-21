Sabarimala temple to be closed today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Lord Ayyappa temple here will be closed on Wednesday, marking the conclusion of the five-day monthly poojas of Thulam. The devotees, with a ceiling of 250 a day, are being permitted for darshan through online booking during the ongoing monthly poojas. The devotees are allowed only after rapid antigen test for Covid-19 at the Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp.

Udayasthamana pooja, kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be performed on the concluding day. Thantri Kandararu Rajivaru will perform poojas at the sreekovil in the presence of melsanthi Sudhir Nampoothiri at 8 am after usha pooja. The thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 9 am in the presence of the melsanthi. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam. The temple will be closed on Wednesday after athazha pooja and harivarasanam at 10 pm.