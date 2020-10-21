State EC for local body polls in December first week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission is seriously considering the possibility of conducting local body elections in the first week of December. The poll panel intends to issue the notification before November 10 and if things go as per plan, the newly elected local body councils will be able to assume office before mid-December.

According to a top source in the state election commission, the poll panel is in favour of conducting the election in a single phase. However, if the state government is unable to make the necessary security arrangements, the poll may be carried out in two phases, as was done in 2015.

A decision on the reservation of posts of local body heads will be taken by the end of this month. Also, a final chance will be given for fresh enrolments in the electoral roll. The training of polling officials is in the final phase.