COVID patient's body lies in Kerala hospital for 19 days, kin thought he had been cremated

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing the lack of a consent letter from relatives, the body of a COVID-19 patient was kept at the mortuary of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for the past 19 days. The patient's wife found out about it only when she approached the Pathanapuram police on Wednesday to file a different complaint.

Devarajan, 63, from Pathanapuram died on October 2. He was hospitalised due to breathing difficulties on September 18. Once he tested positive for COVID-19, his wife Pushpa went back home. Later, she also tested positive for the virus. On October 2, the hospital authorities informed the family about his death.

According to relatives, the health department called up the family and informed them that the cremation will be done at Kollam public crematorium since they lack adequate space at their home. The family performed his last rites.

"I had contacted the Panchayat authorities. They told me that the cremation will be done in a crematorium in Kollam. I was unaware of the body still being in the mortuary. His daughter and son didn't know this either. They had also done the last rites," said Pushpa.

Devarajan has two children from his first wife. His daughter Manjusha, from Devarajan's ex-wife, was abroad and had just returned back and was in quarantine till October 15.

On Thursday, after she came to know that the cremation has not been held till now, Pushpa handed over the consent letter. The police has assured the family that the cremation will be done by Thursday.

However, the Government Medical College authorities denied the family's claim. They said they were constantly in touch with the medical office in Kollam and Pathanapuram Panchayat officials. According to the authorities, mails were sent to both offices.

"We contacted the family on the number provided but they responded saying that Devarajan is not their relative. Devarajan's body and the related issue has been listed in the daily mortuary report. The Pathanapuram police were also contacted regarding the matter. It was on October 20 that the Pathanapuram Panchayat secretary gave a letter requesting the cremation of the body at Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation's crematorium. The family also gave a consent letter on October 21 and the procedures to hand over the body for cremation were initiated immediately," the hospital authorities claimed in a statement.