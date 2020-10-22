Covid test rates slashed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has slashed the charges of Covid-19 tests in private laboratories. As per the revised charges, the RT-PCR (open system) and TrueNat tests will cost `2,100 each, antigen test will cost Rs 625 and GeneXpert Rs 2,500. The cost includes PPE, swabbing charges and any other charge. Health Minister K K Shailaja said the rate will be applicable for all laboratories recognised by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the state.

“In the initial phase of the pandemic, resources such as testing materials were in short supply and procurement was difficult. Now, ICMR-approved test kits are available at a lower cost. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd, through a bidding process, has collected the charges for the test from ICMR and state-approved laboratories,” said a release issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan Khobragade.

The laboratories and hospitals are also allowed to establish STEP (Screening Testing Education and Prevention) kiosks at airports, railway stations, bus stands and other places of congregation to facilitate early detection and containment activities.

Over 60k tests done

T’Puram: After nine days, Covid-19 tests in Kerala crossed the 60,000 mark on Wednesday when 8,369 persons tested positive. A total of 62,030 tests were conducted within 24 hours, according to a statement issued by Health Minister K K Shailaja’s office.The maximum number of cases was recorded in Ernakulam, 1,190. Twenty-six deaths were confirmed as due to Covid. As many as 7,262 persons, including 64 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact and sources of infection of 883 remained unknown. As many as 6,839 persons recovered.