CPI welcomes Jose K Mani, but not yet sure of its poll prospects

LDF is expected to take a final call on inducting the KC(M) faction into the front on Thursday.

Published: 22nd October 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No more hurdles exist for Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction’s entry into the Left Democratic Front after the CPI leadership on Wednesday welcomed the KC(M) move to associate itself with LDF. CPI decided not to oppose the Jose faction’s entry into the front and it will abide by LDF’s general decision. 

LDF is expected to take a final call on inducting the KC(M) faction into the front on Thursday. CPI is of the view that like in the case of other parties, KC(M) can associate itself with LDF during the local body polls and can later be inducted into the front. However, with CPM all for inducting the party without much delay, LDF is likely to toe the line. 

The CPI state executive which met on Wednesday observed that the KC (M) parting ways with UDF after nearly four decades will weaken the front and this will reflect in the coming local body polls. However, the party is not yet fully convinced that the faction’s entry will usher in a sea change in LDF’s electoral prospects in the upcoming assembly polls. Briefing reporters on the executive decisions, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party has come to the conclusion that the KC(M) move will weaken the Opposition front. 

“We opposed the party and its policies when it was part of UDF. Now, when it has come forward rectifying its political stance, there’s no reason to oppose it. The operative part of its entry will be finalised by LDF,” he said. 

“Usually bourgeois parties are power hungry. The fact that just before the polls, they moved to this side shows that they think there’s no political future for UDF in the coming polls. However we don’t think their entry will bring in a major change. The Left does not need a mediatory for talks with the Church leadership. But this could be a small step in weakening the UDF. That’s how the CPI views it,” pointed out a party source. 

